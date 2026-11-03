SRMIST awards Rs 23 lakh cash reward for six athletes

Ganesh Mani Ratnam won Gold in Compound Men’s Team event and Bronze in the Compound Individual event in Archery while local girl Shameena Riaz was at her best in the women’s team squash event, where they won bronze. Meanwhile, SRMIST alumna Nethra Kumanan secured a bronze medal in ILCA 6 Women’s Sailing event, for which she was awarded Rs 5 lakh.

The felicitation ceremony was organised to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the institution’s students and alumna at the 20th Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026, held in Japan from September 19 to October 4, 2026, as well as those of three students who earned the prestigious Grandmaster (GM) title during the academic year 2025–26.