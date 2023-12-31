Srirangam Boys School qualifies for Phase two

CHENNAI: Jeppiaar Matriculation School beat Nellai Nadar by seven wickets in the Chennai Cluster Semi-final of the Junior Super Kings Inter-School T20 Championship 2023–2024 on Saturday.

Batting first, Nellai Nadar, managed to score 111 runs in 20 overs with opener B Jason Alfred scoring 58 runs. In return, Jeppiaar school managed to win the game in just 12.4 overs with S Akash scoring 42 runs. Elsewhere, Lalaji Memorial Omega International School won against Govt. HSS, Pudur by 71 runs in the Chennai Cluster Semi-final of the Championship on Saturday.

The opening duo of Kiran Karthikeyan and Gourav Ravindran were the top performers of the match scoring 50 and 83* respectively. In return, Govt. HSS only managed to score 103 runs with Jai Simha exhibiting a splendid bowling performance by getting four wickets.

Chennai- Cluster Semi Finals

BRIEF SCORES: Nellai Nadar 111/8 in 20 overs (Jason Alfred 58, G Anto Jeffrin 3/20) lost to Jeppiaar Matriculation School 116/3 in 12.4 overs (S Akash 42)

BRIEF SCORES: Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 174/3 in 20 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 50, Gourav Ravindran 83*) beat Govt. HSS, Pudur 103/7 in 20 overs (Jai Simha 4/18)

Salem

BRIEF SCORES: Holy Cross International School, Salem 152/6 in 20 overs (S Rithish Kannan 59*) beat C S Academy, Erode 137/6 in 20 overs

Coimbatore

BRIEF SCORES: Plato’s Academy, Tiruppur 94/7 in 20 overs (S S Soorya Raghavan 4/18) lost to Sri Ramakrishna MHSS, Coimbatore 96/2 in 17.4 overs

Trichy Cluster Finals

BRIEF SCORES: The Higher Secondary School (Boys), Srirangam 105/9 in 20 overs (Lingeshwar Rethinam 3/18) beat M S Dhoni Global School, Hosur 92/8 in 20 overs (R Deepan Raj 3/18, M S Sanjay 3/10)