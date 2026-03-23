Srimeenakshi bags gold

Her performance was widely appreciated as being a natural left hander, she had been practising with Intuitive bow since August 2024 with the left hand. She also won the 5th place by shooting with left hand in 18th Tamil Nadu State U-13 Archery Championship conducted here in February 2025. During an upgrade assessment, it was observed that Srimeenakshi is right eye dominant and her coach had advised to change from left to right hand. This event was an acid test for her mental strength and she performed extremely well to emerge victorious.