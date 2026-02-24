Srikanth, Tanvi spearhead Indian challenge at German Open Super 300

Former world number one Srikanth, who clinched a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships, showed encouraging form last season with runner-up finishes at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 and the Syed Modi International Super 300, though a title has remained elusive. The 31-year-old had slipped to 82 in the rankings but has since climbed back to world number 32 and is working to further improve his position to secure direct entries into the higher-tier Super 750 and Super 1000 events. He will open his campaign against a qualifier.