Srikanth stuns Lai, Tanvi loses in China Masters

The 33-year-old Srikanth, who had reached the US Open Super 300 final earlier this year, rallied his way to notch up an upset 21-18 21-19 win over Lai, who won his second World Championships bronze in New Delhi last month.

A former world No. 1 and 2021 World Championships silver-medallist, Srikanth will face Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in his next match.

In women's singles, Tanvi Sharma, who won the Taipei Open World Tour Super 300 title recently, showed gumption to fight but imploded at the back end to go down 17-21 21-18 16-21 to world No. 9 Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan in the second round.

India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also bowed out after losing 18-21, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei's Liu Kuang Heng and Hsu Yin Hui in mixed doubles.