Srikanth retires; Aakarshi, Tanya enter 2nd round in Canada Open

The 33-year-old Srikanth, who registered a runner-up finish at the US Open Super 300 last Sunday, was lagging 10-11 against Paris Olympic bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the men's singles opening round when he decided to throw in the towel after consulting with coach B Sai Praneeth.

Aakarshi saw off Anna Tatranova of France 21-14, 21-12 to set up a meeting with fourth seed Beiwen Zhang of the USA, while Tanya prevailed 21-16 21-18 over USA’s Disha Gupta in another match. She will face Japan’s Riko Gunji next.

It was otherwise a dismal show for India as seven out of nine shuttlers failed to cross the opening hurdle on Wednesday.