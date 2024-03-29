SRIHER crowned champion

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) earned a thumping seven-wicket win over Mar Gregorios in the final of the MAGNA-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college tournament on Thursday.

By virtue of winning the final, SRIHER lifted the tournament for the second consecutive time. Batting first, Mar Gregorios was restricted to 123 with SRIHER’s D Praveen Kumar taking three wickets for 6 runs. In reply, SRIHER reached the target in 17.1 overs with A Ranjan scoring an unbeaten 38, while S Sriccharan contributed 33.

BRIEF SCORES: Final: Mar Gregorios 123 in 19.2 overs (A Athique Ur Rahaman 25, R Mohammed Rizwan 27, D Praveen Kumar 3/6) lost to Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) 124/3 in 17.1 overs (A Ranjan 38*, S. Sriccharan 33)