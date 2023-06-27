Sridhar, Elumalai sparkle with ball

CHENNAI: Riding on a sensational match-winning spell of five for 19 from M Elumalai, Wheels India beat Samsung India by 29 runs in the 18th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. Set to defend 89, Wheels India bowlers led by medium pacer Elumalai and S Karthick (4/7) rose to the occasion sharing nine wickets between them to bundle out Samsung India for a paltry 59. In another match, Ashok Leyland’s off-spinner K Sridhar scalped six for 37 to bowl his team to a 10-run win over IJL.



BRIEF SCORES: Group B: Wheels India 88 in 21.4 overs (S Dinesh Kumar 3/26, A Dinesh Kumar 3/21) bt Samsung India 59 in 14.2 overs (G Naveen Kumar 27, M Elumalai 5/19, S Karthick 4/7); Ashok Leyland 171 in 30 overs (T Muniyandi 49, BM Balu Rajkumar 41, K Babu 4/31) bt IJL 161 in 28.4 overs (K Babu 28, V Nithyanandan 63, K Sridhar 6/37)