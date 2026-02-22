Sri Lanka’s spin web restricts England to sub-par 146/9

After being put in to bat, England never quite found the fluency expected of their power-packed line-up. The early overs hinted at a steady start, but Sri Lanka’s decision to introduce spin inside the Powerplay paid immediate dividends. Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage struck a decisive blow in the fourth over, trapping Jos Buttler lbw for seven as the England skipper missed a premeditated reverse hit.

The wicket set the tone for a testing middle phase. Maheesh Theekshana compounded England’s troubles by dismissing Jacob Bethell with his very first delivery, inducing a miscued slog that was safely pouched at backward point. At 37/2 at the end of the powerplay, their lowest powerplay score in the tournament, England were already under pressure. Phil Salt attempted to counterattack, but only briefly provided stability. The opener struck two sixes and six boundaries en route to a 40-ball 62, though his innings lacked the usual fluency and came at a time when wickets kept tumbling around him.