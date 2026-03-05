Sri Lanka Sports Minister hints at revamp in SLC after poor T20WC show

Sri Lanka were knocked out of the tournament after losing all their Super Eight games.

"Discussions are underway with the ICC (International Cricket Council) to hand over the administration of SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) to an interim committee to rebuild the sport," Gamage told reporters.

Current SLC chairman Shammi Silva's tenure is till May 2027.

Prior to their Super Eight crash, Sri Lanka had lost to lower-ranked Zimbabwe in the preliminary round. The SLC headquarters saw a public protest last week demanding the resignation of the Silva administration.

The Minister said President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also involved in the ongoing talks with the ICC.

"We can't risk having a ban again from the ICC so must do everything in concurrence with the ICC," Gamage said referring to the past sanctions that the country has copped.

In 2024, the ICC suspended Sri Lanka's membership when the then Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked Silva based on corruption allegations.