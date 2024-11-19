Sri Lanka name squad for SA Test series

COLOMBO: The third and fifth ranked nations in the ICC World Test Championship points table will face-off in two Tests starting November 27.

With a place in next year's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at stake, Sri Lanka have named their 17-member squad led by Dhananjaya de Silva for the upcoming Test series in South Africa.

While 15 of the 17 players named featured in Sri Lanka's 2-0 Test series triumph at home against New Zealand back in September, two players are marking a comeback in the Test setup.

Lasith Embuldeniya has been named in the red-ball side for the first time in two years. The 28-year-old slow-left arm orthodox had last played a Test match for Sri Lanka in June 2022, when Australia toured the island nation.

With 17 Test matches under his belt, Embuldeniya has snapped 71 wickets at an average of 36.77, an ICC report said.

Also marking a comeback is pacer Kasun Rajitha, who didn't feature in the series against England and New Zealand. From 18 outings for Sri Lanka, the 31-year-old has 55 wickets to his name at an average of 29.58.

After winning a Test in England, followed by their clean sweep against New Zealand at home, Sri Lanka are currently third in the WTC Rankings, only behind Australia and India, with a strong case to make it to next year's WTC Final at Lord's.

Also in contention are the Proteas, who have the home advantage for their remaining games in the 2023/25 cycle against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

Series schedule:

First Test: Durban, November 27- December 1

Second Test: Port Elizabeth, December 5 - 9.