Sri Lanka crush New Zealand to clinch historic series win

GALLE: Sri Lanka stormed to a series victory over New Zealand, securing the two-match test series with a resounding innings and 154-run triumph on the fourth day in Galle on Sunday.

This victory, Sri Lanka's most dominant over the Kiwis, also marks their first win against New Zealand in 15 years.

The hero of the games, left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, was named Player of the Series after a masterful performance, claiming 18 wickets across the two matches.

Meanwhile, Kamindu Mendis took home Man of the Match honours for his unbeaten 182, anchoring Sri Lanka's colossal total of 602-5 declared.

With this knock, Mendis etched his name in history, joining the great Sir Don Bradman as the third joint-fastest player to reach 1,000 test runs.

Jayasuriya, who took nine wickets in the first test, was at his best again, snaring another nine wickets in the second test as New Zealand's batters struggled to cope with Sri Lanka's spin-heavy attack. Debutant Nishan Peiris was the perfect foil, chipping in with nine wickets of his own, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

New Zealand's woes began early, bundled out for a paltry 88 in their first innings. Forced to follow on, the Kiwis showed more fight in their second innings, posting 360 – their highest total of the tour and in Galle – but it was too little, too late.

Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner all contributed half-centuries in the second innings, but the tourists needed far more to challenge Sri Lanka's dominance.

Resuming at 199-5, New Zealand lost three wickets before lunch on the fourth day. Despite Sri Lanka's fielding lapses, which saw three catches dropped, they eventually cleaned up after lunch. Jayasuriya removed Ajaz Patel and Peiris took the final scalp of Santner, stumped by Kusal Mendis, sealing the series win for Sri Lanka.

With this victory, Sri Lanka has now won three consecutive test matches and bolstered their hopes of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's next June.