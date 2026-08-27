Sri Lanka continue resistance, stretch lead to 170 against India

COLOMBO: Sonal Dinusha continued his excellent run of form and led Sri Lanka's remarkable fight-back to stretch the home team's lead to 170 runs and frustrate India on the fifth and final day of the second Test here on Thursday.
At tea break, Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara were batting on 98 and 2 respectively, with the team total reaching 383/8.
Resuming at the overnight score of 229 for six, the comeback was driven primarily by a seventh wicket partnership of 112 runs between an in-form Dinush and Keshara Nuwantha (46).
The duo had added 100 runs in the opening session to help their side reach 329/6 at lunch.
Brief Scores
India: 503/9 declared.
Sri Lanka: 290 all out and 383/8 in 133 overs (Pasindu Sooriyabandara 92, Kamindu Mendis 55; Manav Suthar 3/105).