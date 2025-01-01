Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya triumphs

CHENNAI: Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya, CBE romped to an 87-run win over Holy Cross, Salem to win the Coimbatore-leg of the title.

Batting first, Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya scored 159 for four with R Aravinth top-scoring with an unbeaten 66 (50b, 4x4). In reply, Holy Cross was restricted to 72 for five.

Brief scores: Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya, CBE 159/4 in 20 overs (A Sriram 36, B Srinath 37, R Aravinth 66*) bt Holy Cross, Salem 72/5 in 20 overs

Player of the Final: R Aravinth (SJS); Tournament awards: Coimbatore-leg

Player of the Tournament: B Srinath (SJS); Best batter: CR Chenthure (SJS); Best bowler: RS Shakil (Plato’s, Tirupur)