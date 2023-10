Sri Ganesh stars in Captain CC win

CHENNAI: Captain CC romped to a nine-wicket win over Evergreen CC in the first division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league. After restricting Evergreen to 136 for six in 25 overs, Captain CC reached the target in just 12.4 overs with nine wickets remaining. A Sri Ganesh remained unbeaten on 75 and S Raja was not out on 43. Sri Ganesh had earlier taken three wickets for six runs to emerge as the star performer of his side.

Brief scores: I – DIVISION: Sunny Sachin CC 152/9 in 25 overs (E Vasanth Kumar 40, S Mubarak Basha 54, S Durai Kannu 3/26, K Kannan 4/28) bt United CC ‘B’ 66 in 21.1 overs (E Vasanth Kumar 3/15, S Raghu 3/7); Evergreen CC 136/6 in 25 overs (V Rajkumar 64, M Rajkumar 32, A Sri Ganesh 3/6) lost to Captain CC 140/1 in 12.4 overs (A Sri Ganesh 75*, S Raja 43*)

II – DIVISION: Sakthi CC 107/9 in 25 overs (V Vedash 35, S Vimal Chandar 3/17) lost to SRTCA 111/7 in 17.2 overs (K Balaji 31, Yuva Raj 4/24); SGCC 154/9 in 25 overs (G Jayaprakash 35, K Chandrasekaran 3/10) bt Mundiyampakkam CC 142/9 in 25 overs (R Logesh 44, V Vinoth Kumar 3/17)