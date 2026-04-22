SRH management and captain has backed me, given me freedom to express myself: Abhishek Sharma

"Don't have much to say when you have 200 plus score on a track where pitch gets slower and its not easy to hit. Discussions is to take match by match. We have to give ourselves 2-3 balls to understand how the pitch will play. We just watch the ball and play our game," said Kishan.

DC skipper Axar Patel rued about KL Rahul's bungling of a run-out and Pathum Nissanka dropping a sitter which allowed Abhishek to let loose.

"Run-out chance missed and missed catch did cost us dearly. Had we taken those chances, he wouldn't have reached where he did. But credit that he took those chances and scored those runs. But yes, good fielding is in our hands and we should have done that."