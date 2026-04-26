SRH eclipse Sooryavanshi’s third-fastest IPL ton for 5-wicket win over RR

On the first occasion, Shimron Hetmyer moved away from third man when Abhishek hit one off Nandre Burger straight to him. The second time, a low full toss from Tushar Deshpande had the India opener slicing it straight to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point where he spilled a sitter.

Despite the hiccups, Abhishek and Kishan went about their job with ease as none of the bowling changes could prevent their charge. They put on 132 for the second wicket from only 55 balls to place their team on track for a comfortable win.

Earlier, Sooryavanshi went hammer and tongs, powering Rajasthan Royals to 228 for six.

Sooryavanshi made SRH pay a heavy price for an early reprieve when he was on 32 to notch up his second hundred in the league and first of the season, which followed three whirlwind fifties earlier.

The 15-year-old once again displayed his rich repertoire of strokes executed with brute force and timing. He used the long handle to maximum effect to clobber 12 sixes as against five fours in his 37-ball 103.

He brought up his ton with a six off Sakib Hussain (1/62) on his 36th delivery, recording the third fastest century in the IPL after his own 35-ball hundred last year and Chris Gayle’s 30-ball ton for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in April 2013.

Sooryavanshi was off the blocks quickly when he smacked Praful Hinge (1/49) for two sixes on the on side and two down the wicket on the final four balls of the opening over, making a rapid start.

An on-song Sooryavanshi rarely missed a freebie to punish as he garnered runs on both the sides of the wicket while putting on two robust stands at the top.