SRH coach Vettori lauds GT's brilliant bowling show

"Really good performance by GT, they put us under a lot of pressure with the ball and then the opening pair set it up so well. We were satisfied at the halfway mark, we knew we are coming up against their bowling line up. Five seamers plus Rashid (Khan) is always going to be challenging," Vettori said at the post match press conference.

"We didn't get the start we wanted and they were able to capitalise and their bowling was brilliant.