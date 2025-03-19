SRFI Indian Tour - Chennai: Akanksha to face Joshna in semi-final today

CHENNAI: Indian squash mainstays Joshna Chinappa and Anahat Singh stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing SRFI Indian Tour - Chennai on Wednesday.

Joshna dominated her Spanish opponent, Sofia Mateos, winning her quarter-final match in straight sets 11-7, 11-5, 11-4, while top seed Anahat defeated Cristina Gomez 11-3, 11-3, 7-11, 11-1.

The biggest upset of the day came in the men's section, as top-seeded Karim El Hammamy of Egypt fell to Melvil Scianimanico of France 1-3.

Women's Results

[1] Akanksha Salunkhe (IND) v Nadien Elhammamy (EGY) 11-8, 10-12, 4-11, 11-8, 11-9 (60m) 3-2

[5] Joshna Chinappa (IND) v Sofía Mateos (ESP) 11-7, 11-5, 11-4 (18m) 3-0

[3] Anahat Singh (IND) v [8] Cristina Gomez (ESP) 11-3, 11-3, 7-11, 11-1 (22m)

Malak Fathy (EGY) v [2] Hayley Ward (RSA) 6-11, 11-4, 8-11, 8-11 (34m) 1-3

Men's Result

[1] Karim El Hammamy (EGY) v [6] Melvil Scianimanico (FRA) 7-11, 13-11, 10-12, 8-11 (58m) 1-3

Abdalla Hafez (EGY) v [4] Diego Gobbi (BRA) 11-7, 8-11, 10-12, 6-11 (37m) 1-3

Tomotaka Endo (JPN) v [8] Ravindu Laksiri (SRI) 6-11, 7-11, 8-11 (25m) 0-3

[5] Brice Nicolas (FRA) v [2] Veer Chotrani (IND) 7-11, 4-11, 10-12 (32m) 0-3