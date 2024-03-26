Sreejesh, Savita, Harmanpreet in contention for multiple honours at Hockey India awards

NEW DELHI: Veteran goalkeepers P R Sreejesh and Savita Punia found themselves in contention for the 'Player of the Year' honours in the men's and women's category respectively as Hockey India unveiled nominees for its annual awards which will be presented here on March 31.

Sreejesh, a former captain, and Punia have been among the most consistent performers for India and have also been nominated for the goalkeeper of the year award.

India men's team captain and defender Harmanpreet Singh has also been shortlisted in two categories.

He will be in contention for the player of the year as well as the defender of the year award.

The player of the year award in both categories comes with a prize of Rs 25 lakh each, while the goalkeeping trophy will fetch the winner Rs five lakh.

From eight different categories, a total of 32 nominations have made the shortlist for a total prize purse of Rs 7.56 crore, Hockey India said in a press release.



''Notably, the pinnacle of the event, the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award, will carry the most substantial cash purse of Rs 30 lakh, honouring an individual's extraordinary contributions to the sport over the years,'' the HI added.



The Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women), which are meant for Under-21 players, offers a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each.



The Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year, Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year, and Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year come with a prize of Rs five lakh.

''Selecting the nominees proved to be a challenging task, given the outstanding performances showcased by both the men's and women's teams in recent times,'' said Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey.

''These awards serve as a testament to the dedication, talent, and passion that our athletes, coaches, umpires, and officials bring to the field day in and day out,'' added secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.



The Nominees for the Hockey India Annual Awards: Goalkeeper of the Year: Mohith HS, PR Sreejesh, Savita Punia, Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defender of the Year: Deep Grace Ekka, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Udita Midfielder of the Year: Salima Tete, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Navneet Kaur Forward of the Year: Vandana Kataria, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21): Vaishnavi Viththal Phalke, Deepika, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo.



Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under 21): Uttam Singh, Amir AliVishnukant Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal Player of The Year (Women): Savita Punia, Salima Tete, Vandana Kataria, Navneet Kaur.



Player of The Year (Men): P.R. Sreejesh, Abhishek, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh.