Squash: Velavan Senthilkumar in semis of of PSA Challenger Tour event
NEW DELHI: National champion Velavan Senthilkumar stormed into the semifinals of the Batch Open squash, a USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event, in Paris with a straight-games victory over Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic.
Top seed Senthilkumar, ranked 58 in the world, defeated the fifth-seeded Czech 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 37 minutes in the quarterfinals on Friday to set up a last-four clash against Hong Kong’s Andes Ling.
Elsewhere, fourth seed Akanksha Salunkhe lost to fifth seed Alina Bushma of Ukraine 7-11, 7-11, 8-11 in 29 minutes in the quarterfinals of the Expression St James Open, a USD 20,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Springfield, US.
