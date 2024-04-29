Begin typing your search...

Squash: Senthilkumar wins Batch Open, bags eighth PSA Tour title

ByIANSIANS|29 April 2024 9:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-29 09:30:23.0  )
Velavan Senthilkumar (IANS)

PARIS: National champion Velavan Senthilkumar clinched his eighth Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour title at the Batch Open Challenger event with a straight-games victory over local favourite Melvil Scianimanico in the final.

"Melvil played really well and there was a lot of crowd support for him as well. I had to be sharp from the start till the end, and I’m glad I could do that,” said top seed Senthilkumar, who hails from Chennai.


