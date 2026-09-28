Squash: Indian men and women enter quarters

Indian women, seeded third, got past Japan 2-1 despite lead player Anahat Singh losing to world number six Satomi Watanabe in five games.

The 17th ranked Anahat had beaten the world number six Japanese in the individual semifinals before finishing with a historic silver.

Indian women, bronze medallists in the previous edition, had beaten China 3-0 in their opening match.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa, featuring in a record seventh Asian Games, gave India a 1-lead over Japan with a 11-1, 11-8, 11-9 win over Erisa Sano.

Next up was Anahat against Satomi for the second time in three days. Satomi was able to get the better of the Indian this time, pulling off a 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9 win in a 43-minute battle.

In the decider, Tanvi Khanna had to dig deep against Akari Midorikawa for a 12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 12-10 victory, sealing the match for India and a place in the quarterfinals.