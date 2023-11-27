Spurs suffers third successive defeat as Villa goes fourth

LONDON: Ollie Watkins fired Aston Villa into fourth place in the Premier League as it came from behind to win 2-1 at Tottenham on a day the hosts paid tribute to former boss Terry Venables.

Unai Emery’s side trailed to Giovani Lo Celso’s first goal of the season in the first half in north London. But Pau Torres equalised just before the break and Watkins’ 12th goal this term wrapped up an impressive result for revitalised Villa.

Villa moved above Tottenham into fourth, with Ange Postecoglou’s team falling two points behind them in fifth after a third successive defeat stalled their early-season momentum.

Villa’s resilient third away win in its last 11 league games underlined the improvements made by Emery since he replaced the sacked Steven Gerrard last season.

Sitting just two points behind leaders Arsenal, Villa have won four of its last five league games to spark genuine hopes of a top four challenge.

Tottenham were on top in the opening stages and Dejan Kulusevski blasted against the post after showing nimble footwork to prise open the Villa defence.

Postecoglou’s men were back on the offensive as Bryan Gil was denied by a fine save from Emiliano Martinez.

Their enterprising play reaped a deserved reward in the 22nd minute when Villa could only clear a corner to the edge of the area, where Lo Celso hammered a powerful strike that deflected in off Carlos.

Villa thought they had mustered an immediate response as Watkins glanced his header past Guglielmo Vicario from Lucas Digne’s cross.

But, after a VAR check of almost three minutes, the goal was disallowed for a tight offside against Watkins. For all their dashing play in attack, Tottenham were vulnerable at the back and Villa took advantage in first half stoppage-time.

Douglas Luiz’s free-kick found Torres unmarked 10 yards out and the Spanish defender thumped his header past Vicario, with the goal surviving another extended VAR check. Emery’s men exposed the flaws in Tottenham’s defence again to take the lead in the 61st minute.

A neat move climaxed with Watkins playing a one-two with Tielemans to open up the creaky Tottenham rearguard before the England striker guided a clinical finish into the far corner from 12 yards.