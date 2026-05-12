Spurs draw with Leeds for priceless point in Premier League survival fight

Spurs takes on Chelsea away and Everton at home in their last two games, while West Ham is away at Newcastle before facing Leeds at home on the final day of the season.

One of the two teams will join the already relegated Burnley and Wolves in next season's Championship.

Spurs went into the game on a high after two consecutive victories, but though they dominated the first half in terms of possession and shots on goal, they didn't break the deadlock until five minutes into the second half.