Sprint Rally Series: Sachin clinches double; Rehana wins women’s crown

CHENNAI: Bengaluru’s D Sachin won titles in two categories as riders from Karnataka dominated with a haul of six in the MMSC Two-Wheeler Sprint Rally Series, which concluded on Sunday at the Madras International Circuit here.

Sachin took the honours in Group B (Up to 260cc), winning all four rounds that were held over two consecutive weekends, and Open (Up to 750cc) with two victories and as many podiums. Former National racing champion Rehana Bee from Chennai remained unbeaten over four rounds to clinch the title in the Women’s class. The organiser, Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), ran the event on a dirt track that was specially prepared.

While Round 1 was held on June 17, the remaining three rounds were run on June 24 and 25. The MMSC vice-president Vicky Chandhok said: “The MMSC is grateful to Vamcy Marla for sponsoring the event. We also thank the competitors for their involvement.” CHAMPIONS: Open (Up to 750cc) – D Sachin (Bengaluru). Group A (500cc) – Suhail Ahmed (Bengaluru, Alisha Racing). Group B (165cc) – Abrar Pasha (Shivamogga). Group B (260cc) – D Sachin (Bengaluru). Group B (400cc) – Akhand Pratap Singh (Uttarakhand). Group D (260cc) – Asad Khan (Chikmagalur). Royal Enfield – Naresh VS (Bengaluru). Teenagers – Rakshit S Dave (Chennai). Women – Rehana Bee (Chennai)

