SportsMechanics launches SportOS on its 20th anniversary

CHENNAI: One of India’s pioneers in sports analytics and sports technology, SportsMechanics, celebrated its 20th anniversary with the launch of new AI-driven intelligence, SportsOS, here on Tuesday.
SportOS connects data, video, context and workflows to create a common intelligence layer across the sporting ecosystem. It is designed to transform: sport ecosystem, developing the athlete and turning attention into participation, helping governing bodies, sporting federations and clubs to effectively govern, efficiently operate and make intelligent decisions.
The company has supported the Indian cricket ecosystem for nearly 20 years, contributing analytics and performance intelligence through an era that included multiple major international and World Cup successes.
SportsMechanics has also worked with Indian hockey for approximately 15 years, supporting the sport through performance analytics, technology and high-performance initiatives. Its work has extended to India's Olympic programmes, supporting athletes and teams across disciplines including hockey, weightlifting, boxing, athletics and table tennis in the build-up to major Olympic Games, including London 2012 and Rio 2016.
Beyond cricket and hockey, SportsMechanics has worked with elite badminton, supported initiatives in other high-performance sports, and contributed to fan engagement and digital experiences in tennis.
“Twenty years ago, our challenge was to help sport capture and understand data. Today, an enormous amount of data exists around every athlete, team, competition and fan. The challenge now is making sense of it," Ramakrishnan Subramanian, SportsMechanics founder and CEO said.
“Over the last 20 years, SportsMechanics has learnt what data to collect, how to collect it and, most importantly, what to do with that data. SportOS brings that experience together with AI to create an intelligence layer that understands the context of sport and helps people make better decisions."