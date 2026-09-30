SportsMechanics launches SportOS on its 20th anniversary

SportOS connects data, video, context and workflows to create a common intelligence layer across the sporting ecosystem. It is designed to transform: sport ecosystem, developing the athlete and turning attention into participation, helping governing bodies, sporting federations and clubs to effectively govern, efficiently operate and make intelligent decisions.

The company has supported the Indian cricket ecosystem for nearly 20 years, contributing analytics and performance intelligence through an era that included multiple major international and World Cup successes.

SportsMechanics has also worked with Indian hockey for approximately 15 years, supporting the sport through performance analytics, technology and high-performance initiatives. Its work has extended to India's Olympic programmes, supporting athletes and teams across disciplines including hockey, weightlifting, boxing, athletics and table tennis in the build-up to major Olympic Games, including London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Beyond cricket and hockey, SportsMechanics has worked with elite badminton, supported initiatives in other high-performance sports, and contributed to fan engagement and digital experiences in tennis.