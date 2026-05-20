Sports persons can meet me daily at Nehru Stadium, says Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday said sportspersons from across the State could meet him every day between 7 am and 10 am to discuss issues and development initiatives related to sports.
In a statement, the Minister said the Sports Department was preparing measures aimed at helping athletes from Tamil Nadu secure medals in future Olympic Games and international sporting events.
“To achieve this, I have decided to begin my routine work related to the Sports Department from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 7 am onwards,” he said.
Aadhav Arjuna added that sportspersons, coaches and representatives of various sports associations could meet him directly at the stadium till 10 am every day.
The Minister said the initiative was intended to improve accessibility between the government and athletes and help address issues faced by sportspersons at the grassroots level.