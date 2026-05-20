Sports persons can meet me daily at Nehru Stadium, says Minister Aadhav Arjuna

In a statement, the Minister said the Sports Department was preparing measures aimed at helping athletes from Tamil Nadu secure medals in future Olympic Games and international sporting events.

“To achieve this, I have decided to begin my routine work related to the Sports Department from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 7 am onwards,” he said.

Aadhav Arjuna added that sportspersons, coaches and representatives of various sports associations could meet him directly at the stadium till 10 am every day.