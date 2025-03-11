Begin typing your search...

    Sports ministry revokes WFI suspension, restores Federation's status as NSF

    The ministry had suspended the WFI on December 24, 2023 for the hasty announcement of the Under-15 (U-15) and Under-20 (U-20) National Championships

    AuthorPTIPTI|11 March 2025 11:08 AM IST
    Sports ministry revokes WFI suspension, restores Federations status as NSF
    X

    Representative image

    NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry on Tuesday lifted its suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), paving the way for the organisation of domestic tournaments and selection of national teams for international tournaments.

    The ministry had suspended the WFI on December 24, 2023 for the hasty announcement of the Under-15 (U-15) and Under-20 (U-20) National Championships.

    The Sanjay Singh-led panel had won the elections on December 21, 2023 but the choice of venue for National Championships in Nandini Nagar, Gonda – the stronghold of former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh – had irked the government.

    The ministry, in its order, said that the WFI has taken corrective measures, so it has decided to lift the suspension.

    Sports Ministry.Wrestling Federation of IndiaWFI suspension
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X