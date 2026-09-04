Sports Ministry invites applications to form NSF for Yogasana

While setting aside Yogasana Bharat's recognition, the Delhi High Court had also directed that a fresh process to grant affiliation be initiated by the Ministry.

"In compliance with the Hon'ble High Court judgment dated 09.07.2026 in WP(C) No.2012021, the Ministry invites applications from eligible bodies for consideration for grant of recognition as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for the sport of Yogasana," stated a Ministry order.

"All eligible bodies are requested to submit the applications in the proforma annexed, along with the requisite supporting documents to the Ministry. Last date for submission of applications is 17.09.2026 (17:30 Hrs)," it added.

The proforma has 30 questions, including details of office-bearers and how they obtained the positions, the status of affiliation with the corresponding international body, the list of affiliated state/UT level bodies and activities of the applicant federation in the last three years among others.