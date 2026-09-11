Sports Ministry allows IOA to continue with 16-member EC on IOC's recommendation

In a gazette notification, the Ministry said it has decided to make the exception under article 37 (2) of the National Sports Governance Act which allows relaxation in national laws for sports bodies to remain compliant with the statutes of their international federations.

Currently, the IOA Executive Council has 16 members, including the ex-officio IOC member in India, who has voting rights.

The Ministry said the NSG Act makes it clear that the National Sports Bodies shall "primarily be guided" by the International Charters and Statutes in the governance of their affairs.

This was after the IOA requested the Ministry to relax the norms so that it could comply with the IOC's advisory.