Sports Minister Mandaviya lauds CWG weightlifting contingent during felicitation

The Indian weightlifting team won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the Games. Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu was the lone gold winner.

The weightlifters were felicitated by Mandaviya after their return to India.

Mirabai was handed a cheque of Rs 30 lakh, while the silver and bronze medallists received Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

"You may not realise it, but every medal you win brings immense joy to the country. Whenever one of you won a medal, the news was announced in Parliament before proceedings began. To those athletes who could not win a medal this time, remember that a sportsperson never loses. They either win or learn to win again," Mandaviya said during the felicitation event.