Sports Minister felicitates children who swam from Cuddalore to Chennai

CHENNAI: After inaugurating the Olympic Academies, Udhayanidhi Stalin felicitated 14 children with Autism who achieved a world record by swimming from Cuddalore to Chennai.

The children were in the age group of 9–19 years of age. 3 children are 9 years old, two 19-year-old, and 80% of them were non-verbal children who couldn’t speak. “They swam 14 hours per day, and they reached Marina Beach. The initiative was started on February 1st and completed on February 4th. The motive behind this is to create awareness about autism, that children with disabilities can also achieve,” said Satish Sivakumar, Head Coach of Yadhavi Sports Academy for Special Children, which made this initiative possible.

Udhayanidhi met with the children and their parents on the sidelines of the inauguration event and also presented them with certificates and plaques. “These initiatives will empower and put a word out to society that children with disabilities can also achieve. It’d also promote acceptability of children with Autism,” added Satish.