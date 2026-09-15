Sports Minister announces Task Force to assess F1 revival in India

The 10-member committee also features joint secretary (sports) Kunal besides FMSCI (Motorsports Federation of India) President, who is Arindam Ghosh at the moment with the elections to be held during the AGM later in the month.

The Task Force also has representation from the department of tourism and commerce among others and will include representatives from the Uttar Pradesh and Maharshtra Government.

"The Terms of reference of this committee are suggesting comprehensive ways for sustainable growth of motorsports in India, a holistic coordinated roadmap for revival of Formula 1 so that we can host a race in 2028.

"It will also carry out detailed assessment of challenges that would come in the way of reviving motorsports and identify policy interventions that would needed for this," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a media interaction here.

Barring Joshi and Kunal, no other names were revealed by the Minister.