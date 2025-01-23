Sports Authority of India to conduct football, kabaddi selection trials in Chennai in February

CHENNAI: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced on Wednesday that its season trials for 2025-2026 will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai for Athletics, Football, and Kabaddi from 1 February to 7 February.

Aspiring athletes from the aforementioned disciplines can collect the application form from the SAI office at the Nehru Stadium or apply by scanning the QR code available on SAI’s social media handles.

For athletes aged between 12 and 18 years, the athletics trials will be held on 1 February at the Nehru Stadium.

Football trials for students born between 2010 and 2013 will take place from 4 February to 5 February at the SDAT Nehru Park Football Ground.

Kabaddi trials for players born between 2009 and 2011 will be held on 7 February 7 at the Nehru Stadium. Aspirants are required to present their Birth Certificate, Aadhar Card, Passport-sized Photographs, Medical Fitness Certificate during registration and trials.