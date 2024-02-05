Sporting CP’s game postponed due to fan clashes outside stadium

LISBON: Sporting’s top-tier game at Famalicao had been postponed after fans brawled outside the stadium and police scheduled to provide security said they were too sick to work in an apparent labour protest, the Portuguese league said Saturday.

Portuguese state broadcaster RTP said that six people had been injured in clashes between rival fan groups in northern Portugal. The television channel showed images of young men hitting each another and throwing objects in the street.

The league said in a statement that the two clubs had agreed to postpone the game after officials determined that the safety of the match could not be guaranteed because of a lack of police personnel.

The league said that the police officers supposed to work at the game had “as a form of protest, claimed medical leave so as not to be present at the site, putting public peace and the physical integrity of thousands waiting to enter the venue at risk.”

Portugal’s police issued a statement saying that an “unusual number of police officers reported that they were sick” before the game.

Police added that there were also some incidents that disturbed “public order” — without elaborating — near the Famalicão Municipal Stadium, which contributed to the decision to call off the game.