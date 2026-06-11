Wimbledon increases prize money by 20%, singles winners will earn $4.8 million

The total prize money including player per diems will be 64.2 million pounds ($85.8 million), All England Club chair Deborah Jevans said at a press conference.

Players have long been calling for a greater share of revenues from the four Grand Slams and recently began taking steps toward collective action.

Ahead of the French Open, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said players should at some point organize a boycott if their demands aren't met. Men's No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and others also spoke out.

Then, in pre-tournament news conferences at Roland Garros, top-10 players limited their sessions with journalists to 15 minutes in symbolic protest of their share of the tournament revenues.