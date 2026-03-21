Karnataka's Tumakuru to host first ITF Women's W35 meet

Emerging international players and top Indian professionals will compete across a 32-player singles main draw and qualifying rounds.

Following a successful run of international tournaments in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, the event strengthens Karnataka's presence on the global tennis calendar and reflects efforts to take the sport beyond established centres.

The tournament marks a historic moment for Tumakuru, which last hosted an international tennis event in 2003 -- the ATP Challenger (Tumkur Open).

The event featured players such as Rohan Bopanna and Prakash Amritraj, while Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber claimed the title.

Among the field was Marcos Baghdatis, who reached the semi-finals and later rose to a career high World No. 8, finishing runner-up in the 2006 Australian Open.