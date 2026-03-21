Olympic champion swimmer Cameron McEvoy breaks the 50-meter freestyle world record

The 31-year-old Australian posted a time of 20.88 seconds on Friday at the China Open in Shenzhen, taking 0.03 second off Brazilian César Cielo's previous mark.

Cielo set his world record of 20.91 during swimming's so-called “super suit” era in 2009. Those suits were later banned because they increased buoyancy and reduced drag, resulting in nearly 150 world records falling in 2009 before being prohibited in 2010.