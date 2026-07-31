Indian men’s team settles for bronze in World Squash Junior Team Championships

A day after the Indian women’s team lost to the USA in quarterfinals, the fifth seeded men’s team also went down against the same opponent.

India’s Gurveer Singh won the first game but his opponent bounced back to win the match 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-3.

In the second match, India’s No. 1 string Aryaveer Dewan lost to No. 1 seed from the USA, Yaseen Shalaby 3-0 (5-11, 7-11, 5-11).