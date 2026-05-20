Dhairya Gogia shocks Tse Chun in Asian Junior squash

NEW DELHI: India’s Dhairya Gogia on Wednesday shocked Hong Kong’s 5/8 seed Tse Ka Chun in the first round of the boys’ U-13 section at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Wednesday.
Gogia recorded a 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7 win over Chun in the boys' singles.
Gogia’s effort underlined Indians’ dominant performances across age-groups on the opening day of the four-day competition.
Results (Indians, 1st round): U-13: Boys: 3/4-Amarya Bajaj bt Chau Hyo Chon (Mac) 11-1, 11-1, 11-5; 3/4-Abhyuday Arora bt Danuja Jayasinghe (SL) 11-5, 11-4, 11-1; Dhairya Gogia bt 5/8-Tse Ka Chun (HK) 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7.
Girls: Riyaa Dalal bt Dheerya Mithali Silva (SL) 11-0, 11-6, 11-7; 5/8-Alia Kankaria bt Eun Choi (Kor) 11-4, 11-6, 11-5.