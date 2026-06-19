India lose to China, settle for silver in World Team Snooker

With the tie locked at 2-2, India's Aditya Mehta faltered in the decisive frame against Li Chengjie, failing to capitalise on crucial chances in an error-ridden contest.

The humid conditions and excessive throw off the cushions added to the challenge, with both players struggling, but Mehta ultimately came up short in the title decider.

Indian ace Pankaj Advani gave his side the perfect start, winning a hard-fought battle of attrition against Chengjie. With both players struggling to adjust to the challenging conditions, safety exchanges dominated the frame.