Racing prodigy Atiqa Mir finishes stellar WSK stint as highest-ranked female

Besides being the highest-ranked female in the WSK series, she was also the best Indian driver.

The racer from Jammu and Kashmir had her fair share of bad luck along the way that robbed her of more podium finishes.

In her final weekend of the series, Atiqa set the seventh fastest time in qualifying which was just a 10th of a second away from P3, highlighting the fierce competition.

In the heat races, she finished P5, P4 and P5, showing remarkable speed and consistency against the best drivers in the world.