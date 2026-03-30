Mihika Yadav, Arjun Singh in Indian pickleball squad for US Open

The other members of the squad include Purvansh Patel (open), Aditya Singh (open), Naga Moksha (girls U-18), Jeet Sood (U-16) and Yuvraj Singh (U-16).

It also features Panth Thakkar and Atharva Sheth in the sub-junior category, and Suryaveer Singh Bhullar (men's 50-plus doubles and mixed doubles), the Indian Pickleball Association said in a release on Monday.

The team will be coached by Dhiren Patel, who will be competing in the 40-plus men’s pro singles.