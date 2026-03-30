Mihika Yadav, Arjun Singh in Indian pickleball squad for US Open

MUMBAI: Mihika Yadav and Arjun Singh are among those selected to represent India in the US Open pickleball tournament to be held in Naples, Florida, from April 9-18.
The other members of the squad include Purvansh Patel (open), Aditya Singh (open), Naga Moksha (girls U-18), Jeet Sood (U-16) and Yuvraj Singh (U-16).
It also features Panth Thakkar and Atharva Sheth in the sub-junior category, and Suryaveer Singh Bhullar (men's 50-plus doubles and mixed doubles), the Indian Pickleball Association said in a release on Monday.
The team will be coached by Dhiren Patel, who will be competing in the 40-plus men’s pro singles.
The Indian players will get a direct entry into the tournament due to partnership between IPA and US Open.
"Following the conclusion of the event in Florida, the Indian Pickleball Association will look forward to and support teams participating in the Epic Amateur World Championship in Singapore and the Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam later this year," IPA said.