Mixing tours and camps, Marijne charts build-up for World Cup, Asian Games

"We have a tour to USA and Argentina, the Nations Cup in New Zealand, and practice matches in Germany. We will also play some matches in the Netherlands," Marijne said in media release.

"These scheduled games combined with our camps set us up for a very good mix of matches and training to be ready for the World Cup and Asian Games." India have been placed in Pool D alongside England, China and South Africa.

China are the top-ranked side in the group at world No. 4, followed by England at No. 6, while India and South Africa are ranked ninth and 19th respectively.