What led to end of Sreejesh's tenure? Murmurs of discontent among players

Caught in the arguments and counter-arguments are the players and when PTI reached out to a few of them, it was learnt that there was a level of dissatisfaction as well.

"Some players of the junior team were not happy with Sreejesh's working style, they couldn't reach him when needed over phone when camps were not in progress," a well-placed source told PTI.

However, another source said Sreejesh was available whenever needed and his record as a coach was proof enough. During his tenure India won five medals in as many tournaments.

But Hockey India argued that the decision to let him go was taken considering long-term vision of building a sustainable high-performance ecosystem aligned with India's ambitions of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

"We have not fired Sreejesh. His contract expired in December 2025 and we followed the due process of and advertised for the position. He also applied and applicants were short-listed and finalised as per a proper selection process basis merit," said HI President Dilip Tirkey.

"We never wanted him to come out of the coaching programme, we offered him to lead the developmental programme, India A and beyond that. Besides that we offered him to guide our goalkeepers at the national level with his vast experience, but he refused," he asserted.

"But the doors are always open for him and other Indian coaches." Sreejesh's transition from an Olympic medal-winning goalkeeper to junior India coach was a rare privilege, an appointment made straight from the field with zero formal coaching experience.