Kazakhstan hockey team undergoing high-performance training in India

"We are very pleased to be here at the Sports Authority of India Northern Regional Centre, Sonipat, which has been extremely hospitable to our team. Overall, India offers a very high standard of hockey, and that is exactly why we chose to come here — to learn, adapt, and grow.

"This is our second visit to India after competing in Rajgir, Bihar during the Hero Asia Cup 2025, and once again, the experience has been invaluable," said Kazakhstan coach Olga Urmanova in a HI statement.

"We have already played several friendly matches against local teams here in SAI Sonipat, and the level of competition has been very high, which is exactly what we need at this stage of our preparation." Ranked 55th in the world, Kazakhstan has shown significant progress in recent years. The team made a strong impression at the AHF Cup 2025 in Jakarta, where it finished fourth after entering as a late replacement.