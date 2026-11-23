After winning the opening encounter 3-2 and drawing the second 2-2, India needed to avoid defeat in Sunday's final match to seal the series, which was organised to mark 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.

New Zealand took an early lead through Dylan Thomas (9th minute), but India hit back with two quick goals through captain Sanjay (16th), who converted a penalty corner, and Karthi Selvam (18th), who scored a field goal.

The hosts fought back in the closing stages, with Benji Culhane (55th) scoring the equaliser. Neither side could find a winner thereafter as the match ended in a draw.

Sanjay was India's standout performer, scoring in all three matches to finish as the team's leading scorer with three goals.

In the opening match on November 19, India registered a 3-2 victory, with Uttam Singh (25th), Shardanand Tiwari (38th) and Sanjay (43rd) finding the net. Jonty Elmes (25th) and Sam Hiha (55th) scored for New Zealand.

The second match on November 21 ended in a 2-2 draw. Angad Bir Singh (35th) and Sanjay (57th) scored for India, while Dylan

Thomas (25th) and Sam Hiha (56th) were on target for the hosts.