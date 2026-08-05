Theegala and Rai ready for Wyndham Championship ahead of play-offs

Theegala, who stands six feet three inches, is in the midst of a major resurgence in the 2026 PGA Tour season and has fully rebounded from an injury-plagued 2025 campaign that had caused him to miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time.

The 28-year-old Indian-American has worked hard on regaining his fitness and is once again enjoying the game. While working on his comeback, he is also getting married soon, so it is an added incentive to do well.

This week at Wyndham, Theegala is being joined by the PGA Champion Aaron Rai, who is 35th on the FedEx Cup rankings. Rai is eight places above Theegala.