Theegala tied-11th after opening round at Houston Open

Theegala is four strokes behind Paul Warring, who leads the field after the opening day with a bogey-free 7-under 63.

Indian-born Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju is placed tied-59th after carding an 1-under 69.

Theegala, who is battling to secure a spot in the Masters, began his round on the back nine and dropped an early shot with a bogey on the 11th hole. He made his first birdie on the 16th to reach even par at the turn.

On the front nine, he played bogey free and birdied the third, sixth and eighth holes to end the day with four birdies and a bogey.